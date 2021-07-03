A drinking water warning has been issued for Birch Run Township due to a drop in pressure in water supply. The drop in pressure could lead to bacterial contamination.
Actions are being taken due to a loss of water pressure in the water distribution system caused by a water main break. Measures are currently being taken to correct the issue.
Officials recommend that anyone in the affected area do not drink water without boiling it first, or that residents drink bottled water. Boiling kills any bacteria and other organisms in the water.
Samples will be collected by Birch Run Township and Village water staff to determine the water quality meets the state’s drinking standards.
For more information, contact Birch Run Township at 989-233-9317.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.