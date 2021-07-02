Bay City is partnering with shared electric scooter company, Bird Rides, to bring e-scooters as a new way of transportation to the city.
The scooters, which are set to hit the streets the Fourth of July weekend, can be used through a mobile phone app and riders will pay to use the scooter per minute at no cost to Bay City.
“We are excited to welcome Bird to the City of Bay City and look forward to having a community members and tourists take them for a spin,” City Manager Dana Muscott said. “The scooters are just another example of how our community is embracing having feet, and in this case scooters, on the street.”
The company wants residents and visitors to use these scooters to help reduce carbon emissions and eliminate traffic congestion on the roads. The scooters are able to be used safe during the pandemic and offer transportation to residents with no other options.
The scooters can be used on bike lanes and roads. They have a maximum speed of 15 mph. Riders must park the scooters out of the way of people walking and never block driveways.
Riders are encouraged to wear a helmet and must be 18-years-old or older.
“Aside from being a fun way to see Bay City, we also believe the scooters will give people without reliable transportation another option,” Muscott said. “We’re excited to see where they get used most in our community.”
Bird Rides offer the following programs to residents that qualify:
Community Pricing - Bird’s Community Pricing Program offers a 50% discount to low-income riders, Pell grant recipients, select local nonprofit and community organizations, veterans, and senior citizens. It’s designed to be the most inclusive micromobility discount program available anywhere. To sign up for the Community Pricing Program, download the Bird app, create an account, and email your proof of eligibility to access@bird.co.
Free Rides for Healthcare Workers and Emergency Personnel - Bird is proud to offer free rides to healthcare workers and emergency personnel. To sign up, simply email a copy of your medical identification card along with your name and phone number to together@bird.co. Eligible riders will receive two free 30-minute rides per day for as long as it takes to help our communities to recover from this global health crisis.
Residents who have more questions can call 1-866-205-2442 or visit hello@bird.co.
