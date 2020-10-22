Flint Bishop Airport installed a new scanner to help detect possible security threats inside carry-on luggage.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at the airport added a new Computed Tomography (CT) Scanner in the security checkpoint to scan carry-on luggage for any possible threats.
“The CT scanner applies a sophisticated algorithm during the screening process, while an x-ray camera takes hundreds of images as the luggage is spun around on its conveyor belt,” said Airport Director, Nino Sapone. “It then generates a 3-D image of the item being screened. It operates quickly and easily, and will not slow down our passengers as they go through the checkpoint.”
The TSA officer can rotate the x-ray image on-screen from the scan for a better look.
This makes it easier to find the shapes and densities of items, including bulk and liquid explosives, which are some of the biggest threats to commercial flying, according to the airport.
“This new 3-D imagery will allow our TSA officers to manipulate the image on a screen to clear items without having to open a carry-on bag,” said Detroit’s TSA Federal Security Director Steve Lorincz. “This improved security threat detection capability at the airport security checkpoints will help find prohibited items and will also reduce pulling aside a bag to be opened and searched, thus reducing a touchpoint during this pandemic.”
Travelers whose carry-on luggage is screened by the CT scanner can leave their laptops and other electronics inside their luggage.
However, travel-size liquids should be taken out of any luggage before x-ray screening.
