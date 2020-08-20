Flint Bishop International Airport has announced the return of its seasonal, nonstop flights to Sarasota, Florida.
Allegiant operates the Sarasota flight twice a week.
“Allegiant’s destinations from Flint are all based around fun and sun, from our newest nonstop to Nashville to our four destinations in Florida. Allegiant returning our nonstop flights to Sarasota is evidence of their commitment to our airport and is a testament to our region’s strong demand for leisure travel," Airport Director Nino Sapone said.
You can find flight information here.
