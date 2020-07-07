Flint Bishop International Airport announced it is increasing its seat availability on flights in August.
United Airlines is adding 100 percent additional capacity between Flint and Chicago. American Airlines is adding a nearly 15 percent increase between Flint and Charlotte, and about an 11 percent increase to Chicago. Allegiant Airlines is returning its seasonal flight to Sarasota.
“The wonderful partnership that we have with our airlines continues to bolster this airport and our community”, Airport Director Nino Sapone said. ”Of course, without the support of our region’s travelers, our airlines would not be able to continue to add seats back into our market. Our heartfelt thanks go out to them all, as well as to our fantastic team members throughout the entire airport. Everyone has come together to continue to keep Flint Bishop a great traveling experience.”
