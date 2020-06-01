Bishop International Airport invites passengers to enroll in the popular TSA pre-check expedited screening program.
The expedited screening program costs $85 and can be paid by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier's check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.
Enrollment will start Monday, June 15, 2020, and last through Friday, June 19, 2020.
Airport officials said TSA pre-check is an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy a smart and more efficient screening experience. They said there is no need to remove shoes, belt, jacket, laptop, or liquids from carry-on luggage.
According to officials, once approved, travelers are granted expedited screening for five years.
Officials said TSA offers a dedicated TSA pre-check lane at Flint Bishop, so now would be a good time to enroll. They said enrollment can be done online, there is no need to sign up in-person.
Applicants are encouraged to begin the enrollment process online at www.identogo.com/precheck. Once you arrive at step 4 of 4, type in Flint, MI, and then select Flint, MI, 3425 W Bristol Rd, Bishop International Airport. Choose Next, at the bottom of the screen, and select an appointment time.
Officials said this year’s enrollment will be slightly different due to social distancing guidelines. We will have proper signage and seating to accommodate the 6ft apart rule.
An in-person visit to an enrollment center is required to complete the TSA pre-check enrollment process.
Officials said applicants must bring a current U.S. passport or a driver’s license and a certified copy of a birth certificate. Fingerprints will be collected during enrollment. If you have a valid U.S. passport, that is all you need to enroll.
