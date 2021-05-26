Starting June 1, changes will be coming to parking fees and two parking lots at the Flint Bishop Airport.
The short and long-term parking lost located at the front of the building will be rebranded into the Terminal parking lot. The Econo lot, north of Bristol Road will be renamed the Shuttle parking lot.
The price for terminal parking will be reduced five dollars to $10 per day. The fee for reserved parking, located in the rows closes to the terminal, will also be reduced two dollars.
“It is always great when we can reduce the costs associated with traveling from our facility. Already known for our affordable parking, these reductions and rebrands make Flint Bishop an even more attractive option for travelers in our region,” said Nino Sapone, Airport Director.
Vehicles that enter the airport lots before June 1 will pay the daily amount that is charged when they first enter.
