If you’re traveling with your four-legged friend, Flint Bishop International Airport is looking to make it a bit easier.
The airport announced a new pet relief area inside the terminal. Bishop said it has always been “open for business” for jet-setting pets, and now they’re opening an additional pet-relief area indoors, beyond security screening.
“FNT remains committed to being a pet-friendly airport, and we look forward to serving passengers with support animals in this enhanced way,” said Nino Sapone, Airport Director. The specially constructed facility is easily located beyond security on the lower level and is accessible from all gates.
The area includes a patch of grass for the four-legged flyers to stretch their legs, and an automatic flushing system to eliminate waste into drains below the grass. Trash bags are also available.
A sink is also being provided for owners to wash their hands and re-fill water bottles.
