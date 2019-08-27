Bishop International Airport Authority selected an Interim Airport Director who will start immediately.
Deputy Airport Director, Operations and Maintenance man Nino Sapone A.A.E. was selected for the position.
“I’m thrilled,” said Chairperson of the Board Win Cooper. “To announce our unanimous approval of Nino Sapone to the position of Interim Airport Director. He’s more than proven that he is ready to take on the full responsibility of running Flint Bishop Airport, and to take us to the next level of excellence.”
“I am very excited and grateful for this opportunity. Bishop International Airport is a great, user-friendly facility and the gateway to this region. I am looking forward to continuing to reach out to members of our community and to engage our partners and stakeholders to support and promote regional growth and our facility,” Sapone said.
Sapone originally came to Flint Bishop from Pittsburgh International Airport, where he served as the Vice President of Airport Operations. He has over 25 years of industry experience with strong technical and business qualifications. He has an impressive track record of hands-on and progressive experience in strategic planning, business development, and project management.
Sapone is an accredited airport executive (A.A.E.) through the American Association of Airport Executives and served as the Chapter President for the Northeast Chapter of the organization.
He holds a Bachelors of Science degree in Education from the California University of Pennsylvania.
When he is not working, Sapone enjoys traveling and spending time with his family.
