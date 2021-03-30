The Flint Bishop International Airport will receive a nearly $1 million grant for taxiway improvements and to prepare for winter weather events.
Congressman Dan Kildee announced the airport was awarded the $956,449 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The funds will go to taxiway improvements to help aircrafts move between runways, ramps, and hangars safely. Bishop will also get snow removal equipment to help prepare the airport for winter weather events and avoid delays.
“Improving our infrastructure keeps our community connected to the global economy. I am proud to announce this federal grant for Flint Bishop International Airport to provide much-needed improvements to our airport,” said Congressman Kildee. “During the pandemic, Flint Bishop International Airport and its workers continue to provide quality, reliable service to our community and I am grateful for their continued commitment.”
