A new unit has been installed at Flint Bishop International Airport's checkpoint to enhance its security.
A credential authentication technology (CAT) unit consists of the passport reader, an ID card reader, a federal personal identity verification ID card reader, a monitor, a stand and a UV light.
This technology will help find fraudulent documents at the security checkpoint, according to the TSA. CAT units authenticate several thousand types of IDs including passports, military common access cards, retired military ID cards, Department of Homeland Security Trusted Traveler ID cards, uniformed services ID cards, permanent resident cards, U.S. visas, and driver’s licenses and photo IDs issued by state motor vehicle departments.
“The new credential authentication technology unit enhances our detection capabilities for identifying fraudulent ID documents and improves the passenger’s experience by increasing efficiency during the checkpoint experience,” said Michigan TSA Federal Security Director Steve Lorincz. “The CAT unit also reduces touchpoints at the checkpoint, which benefits both officers and travelers during this pandemic.”
Passengers will approach the travel document checking station at the checkpoint and listen to the TSA officer’s instructions. Passengers will not have to hand over their boarding pass, making it a touchpoint. Instead, they should have their boarding pass ready in case the officer needs to inspect it.
The CAT unit will verify that passengers are prescreened to travel out of the airport for a flight that day. However, those 18 and younger or anyone without an ID or with a damaged ID will need to show their boarding pass.
“Flint Bishop International Airport is committed to excellence in service. Our airport has a reputation for being easy to get to and through. This is in large part due to the outstanding service that the TSA provides to our passengers,” said Flint Bishop International Airport Chief Executive Officer Nino Sapone. “This is just one more improvement in their continuing efforts to keep Flint Bishop Airport a stress-free flying experience.”
Travelers at Bishop will still need to check in with their airline in advance and bring their boarding pass to their gate before boarding their flight.
