Flint Bishop International Airport will receive $2 million in federal funding for improvements.
United States Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, along with U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, made the announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 2.
“I am proud to join Senators Stabenow and Peters in announcing this federal grant for Flint Bishop International Airport. By investing in our local airport, we will keep mid-Michigan connected to communities across the U.S. and world. I am grateful to the workers at Flint Bishop International Airport who work hard every day to provide quality service to passengers as they travel,” Kildee said.
The Department of Transportation will award $2,128,504 to Bishop. The Federal Aviation Administration grant is supplemented by the CARES Act.
“This investment will make traveling to and from Flint safer and more efficient,” Stabenow said. “Safe and reliable air travel will also help encourage businesses to invest in the region and create jobs.”
The money will be used for infrastructure improvements including the rehabilitation of perimeter fencing and taxiways, the senators said in a press release.
“Safe and reliable air travel to-and-from mid-Michigan and the Thumb is critical for our state’s small businesses and to connect to new markets and opportunities,” Peters said. “I’m pleased to announce these grants, which will make key airport infrastructure upgrades and improve airport operations.”
