Runway ramps at Flint Bishop Airport will be renovated thanks to an $8 million federal improvement grant.
Congressman Dan Kildee, Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, and officials at the airport announced that the airport will receive a federal Airport Improvement Grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The $8,056,505 grant will be used to reconstruct Bishop Airport’s primary runway 9/27.
“This federal grant will provide for critical infrastructure improvements to the airport’s primary runway, extending the usability of the runway by aircraft. The Bishop International Airport Authority is committed to safety and providing operational excellence for all of our customers,” Airport Director Craig Williams said.
Additional improvements include the addition of runway shoulders and enhancements to the runway’s lighting system.
“I am proud to join Flint Bishop International Airport in announcing this federal grant to make much-needed improvements to our local infrastructure. By enhancing our local airport, we will make sure to keep Mid-Michigan connected to the rest of the U.S. and the world. I am grateful to the workers at Flint Bishop International Airport who work hard every day to provide quality service to passengers as they travel,” Congressman Dan Kildee said.
The project is fully designed, and work will begin on the project this winter with the primary work to take place during the construction season in 2020. Flights will not be impacted; the airports longest runway will remain open.
The FAA’s Airport Improvement program provides grants to public agencies and in some cases, to private owners and entities for the planning and development of public use airports that are included in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems.
For more information on the program, visit www.faa.gov/airports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.