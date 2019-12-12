Catholic Diocese of Saginaw Bishop Robert Gruss had the chance to meet with Pope Francis on Tuesday during a visit to the Vatican.
Bishop Gruss traveled to Rome for an “ad limina” visit this week, along with fellow bishops from Michigan and Ohio, the diocese reports. He was there to report on the status of the diocese, meet the pope, and make a pilgrimage to the tombs of St. Peter and St. Paul, among other things.
Read Bishop Gruss’ thoughts on the journey at the diocese’s website, here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.