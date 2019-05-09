Pope Francis issued ground-breaking church laws aimed at ending sexual abuse in the Catholic church.
Starting in June, all priests and nuns will be required to report abuse and cover-ups, including those by their superiors, to church authorities.
The worldwide mandate requires that every diocese establish an office to deal with abuse, one that allows people to confidentially report it.
“It basically in a sense sets a standard for the world,” Bishop Walter Hurley said. “It does not really involve any significant changes that we would need to make; other than it provides a structure if you will for handling complaints against Bishops.”
Hurley said much of what Pope Francis calls for has already been in place in Saginaw for 17 years. He pointed out that now whistleblowers are protected. Francis’ law calls for those safeguards.
“Those who may report are protected and not in any way harassed or made life difficult for,” Hurley said.
Abuse victims and advocates call the law a step in the right direction. But the law doesn’t require sexual abuse to be reported to the police.
However, Hurley’s interpretation of Francis’ law is that police need to and will be involved.
“What the document provides for is that everyone must respect civil law in this regard. And the Bishop may not stand in the way of that and in sense is guilty of a crime if he obstructs that justice,” Hurley said.
TV5 has reported extensively on the sex abuse issues surrounding the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw, in particular, Robert DeLand. DeLand is in prison after pleading no contest to criminal sexual conduct.
Hurley doesn’t think Francis’ law would’ve changed that.
“No, it would not have, because we’ve had much of this structure in place here since 2002,” Hurley said.
The new laws will go into effect on June 1.
