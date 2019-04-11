It’s getting just a little easier to fly to the East Coast.
Bishop International Airport in Flint announced Thursday morning that American Airlines is adding nonstop flights to Charlotte, North Carolina out of the Mid-Michigan facility.
“This is a game-changer for Flint Bishop Airport,” stated Airport Director Craig Williams. “The entire region will have nonstop jet service to the East Coast with easy connections up and down the seaboard, as well as internationally. All of this in addition to American’s current service over Chicago O’Hare.”
The new flights will connect to other popular destinations in the U.S., and other countries. Those destinations include Aruba, Dublin, Montego Bay, and Munich, among others.
Tickets for the two new flights will be available for sale starting on Monday, April 15.
Flights will depart Flint at 8:15 a.m. and 2:39 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.