Bishop International Airport in Flint and MBS International Airport in Saginaw County will be receiving nearly $6 million from the Department of Transportation.
U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow, as well as U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, announced the funds on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Of that money, Bishop International Airport will receive $3,844,995 and MBS International Airport will receive $2,141,384. The grants were made available through the American Rescue Plan.
“Michigan airports play a critical role in growing our economy by connecting communities and businesses to important markets and destinations,” Peters said. “The American Rescue Plan that we passed has been a critical lifeline to communities across Michigan, and I’m pleased that this bill will help Flint Bishop International Airport and MBS International Airport in Saginaw County improve operations and continue providing safe, reliable air travel.”
“These investments will make air travel safer and more reliable,” Stabenow said. “It will help our communities rebound from the pandemic and encourage businesses to invest in the region and create jobs.”
“Investing in our local airports helps keep mid-Michigan connected to the rest of the U.S. and the world. I am proud to announce this federal grant for Flint Bishop International Airport and MBS International Airport to help maintain airport safety and operations throughout the pandemic,” Kildee said. “During the pandemic, Flint Bishop International Airport, MBS International Airport and their workers have continued to provide reliable service to our community. I am grateful for their continued commitment to mid-Michigan and glad that funding I helped secure through the American Rescue Plan will help them continue their operations.”
More information on the Department of Transportation grant program can be found at http://www.dot.gov/grants.
