Flint Bishop International Airport will remain open as a critical business exception to Governor Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe Executive Order announced Monday.
The order will take effect on Tuesday, March 24 at 12:01 a.m. and will continue through Monday, April 13, at 11:59 p.m.
Officials said the safety and security of its passengers and employees are our top priorities at Flint Bishop Airport.
Airport officials have developed an extensive set of contingency plans that support the existing Epidemic Plan for Infectious Diseases protocols.
Officials said the airport is strictly adhering to the emergency response guidelines for first responders and the staff while they deal with the current health crisis in our community. Also, starting tomorrow, Flint Bishop Airport Police will begin temperature screenings of all personnel who enter the terminal building.
“Airports are vital to providing access to the national airspace system and provide significant economic and social value to our community,” stated Airport Director, Nino Sapone. “As such, it is imperative that we remain as operationally capable as safety allows. Our staff and tenants are highly trained professionals who play a critical role ensuring the safety and security of the traveling public. Together we will remain resilient, flexible and adapt to the everyday challenges.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.