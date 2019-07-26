The new bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw has a plan to hit the ground running.
Bishop Robert Gruss was officially installed Friday afternoon.
Gruss was personally selected by the pope to lead the Saginaw Diocese. He is filling the void left by the passing of Bishop Joseph Cistone last year.
Gruss was born in Texarkana, Arkansas in 1955. He was a corporate pilot and flight instructor for nearly 10 years before entering seminary.
He was ordained to the priesthood in 1994 and appointed bishop of Rapid City, South Dakota by Pope Benedict in 2011.
You can watch the ceremony below:
