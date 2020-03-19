The BISSELL Pet Foundation is holding an emergency Empty the Shelters event at more than 30 shelters across the state of Michigan.
Adoptions can only be done with a scheduled appointment to support social distancing.
BPF said it’s working with the shelters that have fewer volunteers and staff to care for the animals.
“Many shelters have already been forced to eliminate all foot traffic in their facilities, so overcrowding is becoming a real issue,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Organizations are scrambling to find fosters to take pets in during this desperate time and they need our help. That’s why BPF will also reduce fees for foster-to-adopt cases.”
Those looking to bring home a furry family member can adopt at a reduced fee of $25 from Thursday, March 19 until Wednesday, March 25.
BPF wants to remind interested adopters that the CDC reported there is no evidence to support any cases of transmitting COVID-19 to or from pets.
To find a participating shelter near you, head to BPF’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.