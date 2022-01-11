The BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event broke a new record.
The foundation’s Holiday Hope event ran from Dec. 6 through Dec. 20. During that time, more than 15,000 homeless pets were adopted. That brought the total number of pets adopted through Empty the Shelters events in 2021 to 33,695, according to the foundation.
The Humane Animal Treatment Society (HATS) in Mt. Pleasant adopted out 33 pets during the Holiday Hope event. During the event, HATS offered $25 pet adoptions including dogs, cats, puppies and kittens.
The nationwide reduced-fee adoption event was hosted at 245 shelters across the country and Canada.
“Holiday Hope 2021 is officially the largest funded adoption event in the country, and it was the best way to end a challenging year of saving lives," said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “It is so heartwarming to think about the thousands of pets who made it into loving homes just in time for the holidays."
