It’s almost time to empty the shelters!
Bissell Pet Foundation’s empty the shelters event will take place on Saturday, May 4.
On that day, pet lovers will have the opportunity to adopt a pet for $25, and Bissell’s foundation will sponsor the remaining cost.
The event is happening at 110 organizations in 20 states, including may here in Mid-Michigan.
The Humane Society of Midland County, Bay County Animal Control, Pet Angel Cat Adoption & Rescue in Frankenmuth, Genesee County Animal Control, Clare County Animal Shelter, Shiawassee Humane Society, and Sanilac County Humane Society are just some of those participating locations.
CLICK HERE to see the full list and shelter requirements.
All potential adopters are screened to make sure each pet is matched to the right family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.