A first of its kind black history exhibit is on display at the Historical Museum of Bay County.
“This is kind of a glimpse into Bay City and greater Bay County's African American history,” Sam Fitzpatrick said.
He created the exhibit after noticing something was missing.
“There was just a lack of representation in Bay City and Bay County,” Fitzpatrick said.
Now hanging on the walls and display cases are influential African Americans from our own backyard.
“So, we have two display cases here,” Fitzpatrick said. “One of them is on the local Bay City NAACP branch along with Edgar Newton who was president for 18 years.”
It also features the Baker Family of the Baker Family Law Firm, operating in Bay City for 50 years.
Another key figure in Bay City's black history is John Smith, a local athlete, educator and community activist.
Smith grew up in Alabama during the civil rights movement, he says coming to Bay City changed his life.
“I wanted to educate myself and Bay City gave me a chance to do that,” Smith said. “So, I owe them a great debt of gratitude.”
Now he's known as a legendary hall of famer and teacher who taught at Handy Middle school for 37 years. And still substitute teaches throughout retirement.
“I do a lot of work for students still and I want to continue to do that because people did a lot of things for me,” Smith said.
And he's honored to be a part of Bay City’s black history
“That display means a lot to me,” Smith said. “We're doing more and more on black history now than we did before and I’m pleased to be a part of that movement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.