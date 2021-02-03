February is Black History Month!
Here's a look at some of the events happening across mid-Michigan:
- Genesee County
- Flint Institute of Arts is currently showing the exhibit Posing Beauty in African American Culture which explores the contested ways in which African and African American beauty have been represented in historical and contemporary contexts through a diverse range of media including photography, film, video, fashion, advertising, and other forms of popular culture such as music and the Internet.
- At Longway Planetarium, families can attend the science workshop African American Heroes which explores the accomplishments of African American figures on Feb. 6.
- Event by Communities First, Inc.
- Online: comfirst.eventive.org
- Feb 18 at 9 AM EST – Feb 21 at 11:59 PM EST
- Join us for Fast Colors the Third Film of the African American Film Series from February 18-21. We will also be having a panel discussion on February 20 at 2:00 PM.
- Hunted by mysterious forces, a young woman who has supernatural abilities must go on the run when her powers are discovered. With nowhere else to go, she flees back to her family and the farmhouse she abandoned long ago. There, while being pursued by the local sheriff, she begins to mend the broken relationships with her mother and daughter and learns that the power she needed was inside her all along. Rated PG-13
- U of M-Flint: Black Student Union - Let's talk business with Tiffany
- U of M-Flint: Black Student Union - Talking with Royal Nation
- U of M-Flint: Black Lives Matter rally
- Feb. 16 6:30-9 p.m.
- U of M-Flint: Black mental health dialogue
- Feb. 18 5-6:30 p.m.
- U of M-Flint: How did we get Black History Month?
- Feb. 23 6-8 p.m.
- U of M-Flint: Black Student Union game night (Jeopardy)
- Feb. 25 6-8 p.m.
- Isabella County
- Alma - Black History Month Keynote: April Sunami
- 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 15
- This year's theme for Black History Month is Unapologetically Black. Mixed-media artist April Sunami will join us to talk about what it means for her to unapologetically represent black beauty in a world that asks Black people to apologize for their blackness. She will also join the panel discussion of the films Pelo Malo and Hair Love.
- CMU - Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021
- State of Our Culture: A seminar with Rakim
- 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
- CMU - Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021
- CMU - Monday, Feb. 22, 2021
- CMU - Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021
- Saginaw County
- 2/1-2/27 -- Saginaw Valley State University
- Black History 101 Mobile Museum
- Founded by Dr. Khalid el-Hakim, the Black History 101 Mobile Museum is an award winning collection of over 10,000 original artifacts of Black memorabilia dating from the trans-Atlantic slave trade era to hip-hop culture. Dr. el-Hakim has been called the "Schomburg of the Hip-Hop generation" because of his passionate commitment to carry on the rich tradition of the Black Museum Movement. As the nation's premiere Black history traveling exhibit, the Black History 101 Mobile Museum has visited 40 states sharing "ourstory" at over 500 institutions reaching tens of thousands of visitors in diverse spaces including colleges, K-12 schools, corporations, conferences, libraries, museums, festivals, religious institutions, and cultural events.
- Shiawassee County
- Baker College, Owosso Campus - Black History Month virtual expo
- Feb. 15-21
- Expos will be viewable here beginning at 7 a.m. on Feb. 15.
- Baker College, Owosso Campus - Black History Month virtual expo
