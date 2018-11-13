The weather created challenges for drivers Tuesday morning, with multiple accidents reported due to black ice and slick spots.
In Saginaw County just after 6 a.m., Central Dispatch reported numerous crashes along I-75 from mile marker 140 between Birch Run and Bridgeport and mile marker 150 north of the I-675 interchange.
One of those crashes on SB I-75 involved a Michigan State Police Trooper.
MORE: Trooper, driver injured in crash
Accidents were also spotted along both directions of I-675 in Saginaw County.
In Genesee County, 14 crashes were reported since 5 a.m. Most along the expressways.
One crash on SB I-75 after the Bristol Road Exit caused the left lane to be blocked. It has since been cleared.
Bay County Central Dispatch reported River Road (M-13) at Cheboyganing Creek Bridge was closed north and southbound due to a crash, that re-opened about 8:07 a.m.
Veterans Bridge was also closed at 6:45 a.m. due to crashes and icy conditions. It re-opened about 7:05 a.m.
It was a busy day for Bill Georgis, owner of Mike's Wrecker, and his crew Tuesday morning. They received more than a dozen calls of spin outs and weather-related accidents.
Georgis said people underestimated how bad the roads were.
"People are caught off guard. The road looks clear, they get to their first bridge or overpass or a little spot on the roadway and they lose control," Georgis said.
He wants to remind drivers to pull over into the center lanes if you see an EMS worker, police or tow truck driver on the side of the road.
Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel said you can receive a ticket if you fail to follow the move over law.
"So for those who don't want to pay attention and who want to put other people's lives in danger, we're going to give you a ticket," Federspiel said.
Federspiel said 95 weather-related crashes were reported in the county between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. He is unsure of the severity of the accidents.
Georgis said for everyone's safety, drivers just need to be more vigilant.
"Put your phone down. Put your coffee down. Focus on driving. Both hands on the wheel and really pay attention, especially when the weathers a little bit dicey or icy," he said.
