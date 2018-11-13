The weather is creating challenges for drivers this morning, with multiple accidents being reported due to black ice and slick spots.
In Saginaw County just after 6 a.m., Central Dispatch reported numerous crashes along I-75 from mile marker 140 between Birch Run and Bridgeport and mile marker 150 north of the I-675 interchange.
One of those crashes on SB I-75 involved a Michigan State Police Trooper.
The Michigan Department of Transportation is also reporting the left two lanes are blocked on SB I-75 after M-84 (Saginaw Road) in that area.
Accidents have also been spotted along both directions of I-675 in Saginaw County.
In Genesee County 14 crashes have been reported since 5 a.m. this morning. Most are along the expressways.
One crash on SB I-75 after the Bristol Road Exit that caused the left lane to be blocked has since been cleared.
Bay County Central Dispatch reported that River Road (M-13) at Cheboyganing Creek Bridge was closed north and southbound due to a crash, that re-opened at around 8:07 a.m.
Veterans Bridge was also closed at 6:45 a.m. due to crashes and icy conditions. It re-opened at around 7:05 a.m.
There is no word on injuries.
