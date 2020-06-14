Image: Flint BLM mural
Courtest: Brand Diverse Solutions / FPAP

A massive Black Lives Matter street mural was painted along Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. in Flint on June 14.

The mural was painted in collaboration with the Flint Public Art Project, the Community Foundation of Greater Flint, The What's Up Downtown Project, and the Flint Downtown Development Authority.

Mayor Neeley backed the project.

"This community stands united with Black Lives Matter. I am so proud to see so many come together to support justice and equity. Unity is strength. Together we can, and we will, move our community and our nation forward," Mayor Neeley said.

The mural is located in the 600 block of MLK. 

You can view the mural here

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.