A massive Black Lives Matter street mural was painted along Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. in Flint on June 14.
The mural was painted in collaboration with the Flint Public Art Project, the Community Foundation of Greater Flint, The What's Up Downtown Project, and the Flint Downtown Development Authority.
Mayor Neeley backed the project.
"This community stands united with Black Lives Matter. I am so proud to see so many come together to support justice and equity. Unity is strength. Together we can, and we will, move our community and our nation forward," Mayor Neeley said.
The mural is located in the 600 block of MLK.
You can view the mural here.
