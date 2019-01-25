Mid-Michigan it has been a cold week with below average temperatures. High temperatures Friday only climbed into the teens, while average for this time of year is 29 degrees. Winds have been strong too which made our wind chills or "feels like" temperatures, feel like we've been around zero if not well below zero.
Now Mid-Michigan another blast of arctic air is on the way. This time, it is bringing single digit high temperatures with wind chills well below zero. We're talking about dangerously cold temperatures for these next few days.
Take a look at the 7-Day forecast.
Temperatures next week are looking at highs barely breaking 5 degrees some days. It will be breezy too next week, which will make our feels like temperatures feeling like -20 degrees or colder at times.
It is also going to be staying cold days past our First Warn 5 7day forecast. Pictured below is the 6 to 10 day outlook for temperatures. Mid-West region has temperatures 80% to 90% below average. That is some really cold air on the way.
Courtesy NOAA.
This season please bundle up. Frost Bite and hypothermia will be a possibility. Don't forget to winterize your car and make sure to bring in your pets. We are talking about dangerously cold temperatures in Mid-Michigan.
