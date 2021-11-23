Residents in a Flint neighborhood are recounting the shock of Monday night when part of their neighborhood exploded into a massive fireball.

The investigation into the cause remains fluid and the cleanup continues.

4-year-old girl, woman dead after Flint house explosion A 4-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman are dead following an explosion that happened in Flint Monday night. Two other people are in the hospital, but their conditions are unknown.

Among the affected residents, a woman who was laid up in the hospital at the time of explosion.

Her daughter tells TV5 she now views her mother's current situation as a blessing in disguise.

“You would think like a plane has crashed or something it was unreal,” said Pamela Parker, a Flint resident. “When I heard the explosion, my window was rattling, and I don’t live that far but I don’t live that close.”

Parker lives on the other side of Corunna road in Flint Township, and she could feel the impact. But even closer to the explosion was her mother's home.

“My mom just lives down the road here from it,” Parker said.

She was on her way to see the damage when TV5 spoke to her.

“I just don’t know that if it took out some windows or anything like that,” Parker said.

Parker's mother also doesn't know the extent of damage because at the time of the explosion, she was in the hospital for an unrelated issue, a coincidence that parker sees as a blessing in disguise.

Neighbors react to deadly Flint explosion Authorities now say an explosion Monday night on Hogarth Avenue in Flint has claimed the life of a 4-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman. Two others are hospitalized.

“I'm actually thankful that she was in the hospital at that moment,” Parker said.

A 55-year-old woman and a 4-year-old girl died in the explosion. We're told two others are hospitalized with injuries. Their conditions are unknown.