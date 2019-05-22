A local couple needs your help to get back in their home after a fall left one of them with two broken legs and a broken hip.
The couple lives in an assisted living center while the woman undergoes rehab.
“I don’t want to be here. I want to go home,” said Dianna Brehm, Bay City resident.
Dianna and her husband Scott are both blind, and they are crying for help.
Dianna had a fall in her bedroom last month, breaking both of her legs and her hip.
“Worst nightmare. I couldn’t believe it,” Scott said.
After a week in the hospital, Dianna was brought to Caretel Inns for physical therapy. For the past few weeks, she has had to stay there with her husband by her side.
“I’ve been here just about every night with her and I spent every night with her in the hospital,” Scott said.
As the old saying goes, there’s no place like home, which is where they would both rather be.
“We’d really like to get her home as soon as we can,” Scott said.
Dianna desperately wants to go home, but they need a ramp attached to the front door of their home since she will be in a wheelchair for a while.
“In order for her to have a safe discharge, meaning that we can get medical needs there – so EMS to home healthcare – we need to make sure that they can get in and out of the home just as she can,” said Chelsea Klinbriel, with Caretel.
That is why the couple is hoping to receive some help from the community.
“We would really appreciate if anybody could help out and get this done for us,” Scott said.
“It would mean very, very much to us,” Dianna said.
Once the ramp is installed, caregivers will be able to conduct physical therapy with Dianna at her home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.