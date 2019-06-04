A local couple was stuck at an assisted living center for more than a month after a fall left the wife with several injuries.
But now, they were finally able to return home.
On May 22, TV5 introduced you to a blind couple from Bay City asking for assistance with getting a ramp. Dianna and Scott Brehm lived in an assisted living facility while Dianna recovered from a fall that broke both her legs and her hip.
The Brehms became homesick and desperately wanted to go home, but couldn’t return home without a wheelchair ramp attached to their front door.
The couple asked TV5 for assistance with finding someone to build their ramp, and after running their story they received an outpour of support from the community.
“Wonderful,” Dianna said. “I love it.”
Dianna is happy to be home again.
“It’s sure nice to come home,” Scott said.
Not only was the couple able to return home, but they were able to make it in time for their anniversary.
“It really made it special that she could come home, and she really wanted Anzy her cat,” Scott said.
Meanwhile, the people that assisted the couple with getting a new ramp said they are glad they could help.
Bob Embick, owner of Amramp Mid-Michigan, Chris Taylor with the Laborer’s International Union, Bay City Commissioner Andrew Niedzinski, and the city’s Commissioner President Kerice Basmadjian all came together to make this an anniversary the couple won’t forget.
“Give them freedom back. They get out of their house, it’s cool to see,” Embick said.
“People need things and you know they’re unable to afford them or unable to do the work themselves. It’s always nice to be able to come through and help them out,” Taylor said.
“We’re a community in Bay City and we need to help each other out,” Niedzinski said.
“My heart is full. I get goosebumps when I think about it. It made me a little teary the first day when the phone calls just started coming in,” Basmadjian said.
The couple is very happy, and thanks the community for coming together to assist them.
“Thank you so very much,” Dianna said.
