Do you remember the blizzard of 1978?
43 years ago, was the great blizzard of 1978. On Jan. 27, 1978, there were record 24-hour snowfall totals from the blizzard including 16.1 inches in Grand Rapids, 12.2 and 15.4 inches in Houghton Lake.
In the three days of the entire storm (Jan. 25 to Jan. 27) there was 30.0 inches in Muskegon, 19.2 inches in Grand Rapids and 19.3 inches in Lansing.
Due to the rain that fell in the southern half of Michigan there was less snowfall in that part of the state. There were 8.2 inches of snowfall in Detroit and 9.9 inches in Flint.
This is a summary written by Meteorologist in Charge, C.R. Snider at the National Weather Service in Ann Arbor on Jan. 30, 1978.
“The most extensive and very nearly the most severe blizzard in Michigan history raged throughout Thursday Jan. 26, 1978 and into part of Friday Jan. 27, 1978. About 20 people died as a direct or indirect result of the storm, most due to heart attacks or traffic accidents. At least one person died of exposure in a stranded automobile. Many were hospitalized for exposure, mostly from homes that lost power and heat. About 100,000 cars were abandoned on Michigan highways, most of them in the southeast part of the state.”
WNEM TV5 would like you to tell us your memories of one of the worst Winter storms this state has ever experienced. For people who experienced the 1978 blizzard in January: what do you remember about it? What did you or your family have to do to survive?
Information about the blizzard of 1978 gathered from the National Weather Service at weather.gov.
