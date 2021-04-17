Last Sunday, a police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center.
"Even though it didn't happen here in Flint, Michigan, we feel the effects profoundly. It's a sense of remorse and we're just very hurt," said President of the Flint chapter of Black Lives Matter Dewaun Robinson.
Robinson said mid-Michigan, is feeling the effects of what he says is a reoccurring problem.
"It's very frustrating. It's watching a rerun. It's watching the same movie every time," Robinson said.
Larry Holiday, a Junior at Grand Blanc High School, took action.
"It's very sad to see the world like this, especially since I'm a person of color. It's very frightening and I wanted to make sure that people knew how people like me and even people that don't look like me felt about it," Holiday said.
Holiday organized a peaceful protest march from Grand Blanc High School to the Grand Blanc Police Department.
Holiday said he won't stop fighting for justice.
"I'm willing to fight forever. I'll give my life for it, honestly. It's something that I preach to my little siblings," Holiday said.
Just as Holiday tries to set an example for those younger than him, Robinson said seeing someone Holiday's age taking action makes him proud.
"It puts a smile on my heart to see a lot of the young folks stepping up," Robinson said.
