Tuesday's murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is renewing calls for police reform and those calls are echoed in mid-Michigan.
Dewaun Robinson, the President of Black Lives Matter Flint said it felt good about seeing former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin being led away from court in handcuffs.
"I thought it looked really good to see the boys in blue take down another police officer who done wrong," Robinson said.
On Tuesday Chauvin was convicted by a jury for the death of George Floyd while he was in police custody last May.
"We still have sentencing and beyond that change policies and procedures that affects and holds accountability so yeah it's a very small win but definitely a long road to go," Robinson said.
The long road includes policy changes in policing Robinson wants to see.
"Qualified immunity is a big thing we talk about that we want to take away from all agencies because we keep having the same situation, the same problem," Robinson said.
That is not all he wants.
"We have to change the way you know first and foremost you know communities and further who's out there who we allow to be police officers," Robinson said.
Robinson said BLM Flint has created the restore the justice program, an alternative to jail or prison. BLM Flint also has the urban peace corps that is in the neighborhoods to promote peace and community policing.
All in an effort to cultivate relationships between police and the residents they serve.
"We want to continue to raise awareness but also actively get those resources to mitigate the problems and the issues. And that's the steps now and so just find a way to continue to connect. Let's do some good while we can," Robinson said.
