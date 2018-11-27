What was first reported as a water main break turned out to be a blockage found during routine maintenance of a sewer line.
The City of Pinconning said that during routine sewer line maintenance crews found a blockage that needed to be cleared.
They are working on a small section of W 5th Street between Manitou and Vanetten Street Tuesday and probably Wednesday.
City Hall said there is no interruption in service, or inconvenience to drivers.
