With coronavirus keeping many people from heading out in crowded places, blood banks are starting to feel the impact.
The need for blood both nationally and locally is starting to increase.
Red Cross organizations around the country are feeling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Red Cross officials said 600 blood drives have been canceled, and less than 18,000 people have stepped up to donate blood.
The effects are impacting many people in Mid-Michigan as well. Leaders said it’s been difficult to sustain the blood supply needed for patients in hospitals.
Officials are asking that healthy people donate now to prevent the blood supply from being depleted. They do not want it to get to the point where surgeries have to be canceled.
According to the American Red Cross Michigan Region, employees are following safety protocols like wearing gloves, wiping down donor-touched areas, using sterile collection sets, and preparing the arm for donations with aseptic scrub.
The Michigan Region has also implemented donation deferrals out of caution. They are urging people who’ve recently transferred out of the country or that may have come in contact with the coronavirus, to post-pone their donation for 28-days.
Chances are, you know someone who has benefited from a blood transfusion, like a cancer patient, or a birth complication. This is why the Red Cross is asking the public for help.
To find a donation center in your area, click here.
