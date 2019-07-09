Blood supplies are at an emergency level for the American Red Cross.
According to the Red Cross, 450 fewer blood drives were held by businesses last week because of the holiday and there is now less than a three-day supply of blood.
The Red Cross said all blood types are needed but there’s less than a two-day supply of Type O.
They’ve added 8,000 additional appointments at donation centers but need people to fill them.
Blood drives are being held around Mid-Michigan on the following dates:
- Saginaw July 12 from 10 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Garber Management, 999 S. Washington Ave
- Bay City July 19 from 1 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Paul Davis Restoration of Bay City, 701 Salzburg Ave.
- Ithaca July 20 from 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Newark Countryside Christian School, 4308 S. Luce Road
- Saginaw July 23 from 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center, 1500 Weiss Street
- Alma July 31 from, 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Alma Public Library, 351 N. Court Avenue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.