Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan announced it is accelerating funding for physician organizations and practices to support their efforts for treating patients with COVID-19.
"Additionally, BCBSM is relaxing some of its administrative requirements to allow Michigan’s physician organizations and health systems to spend more time treating patients and hasten their diagnoses and treatment," the insurance company said in a press release on Friday, April 3.
In addition, the insurance company is advancing funds to give affiliated physician organizations the "the immediate financial means to purchase equipment needed to safely test for COVID-19 and treat patients successfully."
“Blue Cross supports those on the front lines of managing this crisis and saving people’s lives,” Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan President and CEO Daniel J. Loepp said. “There are certain things doctors need in an emergency – including more resources and more time to spend with patients. Blue Cross is trying to help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.