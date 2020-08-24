The Michigan Dental Association and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan are working together to distribute personal protective equipment (PPE) to dentists across the state.
The two will donate $1 million worth of PPE that will be assembled and distributed in safety kits to protect dentists, dental staff, and patients while offices carry out dental care services.
Blue Cross Blue Shield said each kit will have NIOSH-approved KN-95 masks, disposable isolation gowns with cuffs, and bouffant hair caps.
The kits will be shipped to dentists who practice and serve patients throughout Michigan.
“Recognizing the importance of regular dental care to the overall health of Michigan residents, we understand it’s a crucial time to support local dentists in providing a service experience that not only safeguards their safety, but helps people feel comfortable getting the care they need,” said Daniel J. Loepp, president and CEO, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. “We’re thankful to the Michigan Dental Association for their partnership in making this endeavor possible.”
Blue Cross said because of the pandemic, there is a greater need to create a clean and safe environment for anyone seeking dental care.
Added measures include daily temperature and symptom checks for employees, full PPE for providers, and enhanced disinfection procedures for all surfaces before and after each appointment to help prevent the spread of illness.
“Dentists are committed to their patients’ health,” said Dr. Steve Meraw, president of the Michigan Dental Association. “This donation of PPE from Blue Cross shows their support of the essential care that dentistry provides. It is greatly appreciated.”
Regardless of MDA membership, all practicing Michigan dentists are eligible to receive this help.
To register, you must complete a form on the michigandental.org website.
Packages will not be sent to residential addresses or P.O. boxes.
The deadline to register is Sept. 14.
