The Blue Cross Blue Shield headquarters in Detroit honored the late Rep. John Dingell with a tribute.
The 21-story building was illuminated with the congressman’s initials on Monday, Feb. 11.
>>Read more: Dingell's family greets dozens of mourners<<
“Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is lighting our building to honor the life and legacy of John Dingell, a Michigan icon and champion for our state and nation,” said Daniel J. Loepp, Blue Cross president and CEO. “For his entire career, Congressman Dingell fought on behalf of Michigan residents and all Americans. He had a firm belief that everyone should have access to health care. He served as a respected policymaker, a champion for honesty and ethics and was a history maker who led through collaboration.”
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan said it also illuminates its headquarters to commemorate community milestones and health-related events.
