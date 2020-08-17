Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan announced it is returning more than $21 million to current, under-65 individual plan subscribers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The insurance company said it will waive 30 percent of one month of health and dental plan premiums for more than 180,000 active, commercially insured individual health plan subscribers this fall.
That totals more than $21 million. The refunds will be delivered in the form of premium credits on November invoices, the company said.
This is in response to lower than expected health care claims resulting from the disruption of health services caused by the pandemic.
“Many people in Michigan are struggling with the economic impacts of the pandemic, so we’re very pleased to provide a credit that will reduce November premiums by 30 percent for our individual plan members,” said Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan President and CEO Daniel J. Loepp. “It’s critical for people to maintain their health insurance coverage, especially during a pandemic, and Blue Cross is doing what we can to help.”
