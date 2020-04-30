Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is working with healthcare providers on telehealth programs to help treat patients with substance use disorder.
Patients can undergo detoxification and treatment from their home thanks to the program.
“Our program meets people where they live. By treating substance use disorder patients at home using secure telehealth technology, we also look at ways to help bring the family into the treatment process and treat the whole person,” said Dr. William Beecroft, medical director for Behavioral Health at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. “We may find this approach could change the status quo for substance use disorder treatment in the future.”
Blue Cross, Blue Shield said substance use disorder is a disease that affects a person’s brain and behavior and makes the person lose control of their use of a substance.
Substances like alcohol, nicotine, or prescription opioid painkillers can be legal while heroin or illicitly obtained medication are illegal.
Blue Cross is working with providers to use evidence-based research to repackage existing services into an online format.
This will help minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19 for patients, Blue Cross said.
Treatment through telehealth can vary by patient and provider but can include an initial medical assessment and vital signs check, multiple check-ins with doctors, nursing and social workers throughout the day, virtual group therapy, psychotherapy sessions and medication-assisted or facilitated treatment.
Patients are also connected to online meetings provided by Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous.
Those interested in the ttelehealth programs can call the BCBSM or BCN Behavioral Health Services phone number on the back of their member I.D. card.
Call center clinical team members will direct members with information and referrals.
