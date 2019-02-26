Incredible ice mountains are forming along the Lake Huron coastline here in Mid-Michigan.
People in Au Gres say that mother nature is to thank for the brand-new landscape.
“I would say they’re close to 30-feet,” said Arenac County resident Sam Proulx.
SLIDESHOW: Blue ice mountains form on Lake Huron shoreline
Sam lives in Au Gres, and he said he hasn’t seen this type of blue ice on the lake in a long time.
“This is the bayside of Point Lookout, and on the lakeside in the 80s we had the same event. We had a northeast wind back then and it blew all the ice in and this time the wind was a little different, so it blew all the ice onto the shore.”
With wind gusting around 60 mph, ice chunks get pushed up against the shoreline, and start to stack up with freezing temperatures.
Sam said it’s something you remember, because it’s such a unique formation along the water.
“When the sun hits it, it gives off that blue hue, and it’s really something to see, beautiful. It’s just beautiful.”
