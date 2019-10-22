Children with autism will enjoy Halloween a little better this year as they trick-or-treat with the representation of blue pumpkins.
“Blue pumpkins are all the rage right now,” said Kelti Owens, spokesperson for Autism Centers of Michigan.
Owens said trick-or-treating can be tough for some of the children she works with. But this year blue pumpkins are helping to make the Halloween tradition more enjoyable.
“They might not be able to communicate and say trick-or-treat. Or they might communicate a little differently or have different interests. Or they might not be wearing a costume because they might have sensory issues. And so blue pumpkins is a way for us to spread awareness about that,” Owens said. “If it’s not the bucket that they’re putting the candy in, it might be a symbol on their shirt, it will be in the vicinity. And a parent might also say to you like it’s okay my child has autism, so this might be a little bit different.”
Owens told TV5 that the blue pumpkins will allow children with autism to be who they are, kids who enjoy Halloween and all the sweet treats it has to offer.
“Just because you might act differently or communicate differently doesn’t mean that you don’t want to have the same fun as everyone else. So knowing that our children are going to have a really good experience on the big night that everyone is so excited about, is amazing,” Owens said.
