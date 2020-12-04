Members of a Mid-Michigan group are preparing to send members of the military care packages.
“Not being able to have fundraisers has hurt us a little bit, but people have been very generous donating to our Blue Star Mother chapter,” said Pat Rogers, president of the Thumb Chapter 187 Michigan Blue Star Mothers.
Rogers said despite the pandemic, Christmas care packages will be sent out to military personnel at home and abroad next week.
Rogers said last year, the organization sent out 100 holiday boxes. This year, the number is 50.
Rogers believes fewer military families are reaching out because of COVID-19 concerns.
“I think maybe people are afraid. They might be a little leery about their military person getting a box because of COVID. Everybody’s being very careful,” Rogers said.
The same goes for Blue Star Mothers.
Rogers said the pandemic has changed the kind of donations they accept.
“The public likes to donate items for us to send and right now, because of COVID, we don’t want to accept anything that would be sent overseas. So we’re just going out and buying everything ourselves,” Rogers said.
Rogers said the group will meet to pack boxes on Saturday while maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. Her chapter has sent care packages to the troops for 15 years and members have no plans to stop.
“They are somebody’s children, or somebody’s wife or husband, somebody’s daddy or mommy. And we’re showing them that we love what they’re doing, and we support them 100 percent,” Rogers said.
To donate next year, you can reach the Thumb chapter at P.O. Box 64, Bad Axe, Michigan, 48413.
