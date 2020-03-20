The Blue Water and International bridges are being closed to everything but essential travel.
The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the travel restrictions based on orders from the United States and Canadian Federal Authorities. Federal authorities are placing the restrictions on all land ports and ferries between the U.S. and Canada.
Starting March 20 at 11:59 p.m. the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron and the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie will only process vehicles engaged in essential travel.
Essential travel includes:
- U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents returning to the U.S.
- Those traveling for medical purposes
- Individuals traveling to attend educational institutions
- Individuals traveling to work in the U.S. (including those working in the farming or agriculture industries who must travel between the U.S. and Canada for work)
- Those traveling for emergency response and public health purposes
- Individuals engaged in lawful cross-border trade (such as truck drivers supporting the movement of cargo between the U.S. and Canada)
- Individuals engaged in official government travel or diplomatic travel
- Members of the U.S. Armed Forces, their spouses or children returning to the U.S.
- Individuals engaged in military-related travel or operations.
