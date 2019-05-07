Dozens of kids from Mid-Michigan gathered in Flint for an awards ceremony honoring kids from the Blueberry Ambassador program.
Almost 1,400 students from 24 school districts were given awards for essays chronicling their kindness throughout their communities.
“We all have a tendency to look at our phones, and Facebook, and Instagram. We have a tendency not to look around at our household, our friends, our community. We’re trying to get them to look out and do some random acts of kindness to try to make the community a better place to be,” Blueberry Ambassador founder Philip Schaltz said.
One student from every school district was honored as a Blueberry Champion. Special recognition and $1,000 was given to the school that won the People’s Choice Award. This year that award went to Mason Elementary.
“It was so inspiring to win this, reading all the Blueberry Ambassador moments online, it’s just such an honor they choose our school to win this award,” Andrea Wendt with Mason Elementary said.
The ceremony was held at Riverfront Conference Center.
