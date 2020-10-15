The Kochville Township Board unanimously approved the architectural design for the new Saginaw County Animal Care and Control facility on Monday, Oct. 12.
"Now we work to finalize the design plan, select a construction manager and finalize the project cost," the SCACC said.
That information will then be presented to the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners at their January meeting.
"For the sake of our shelter residents, and on behalf of our staff, volunteers, fosters, and rescues-and with our deepest gratitude to our donors, adopters and community-we are very grateful," the SCACC said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.