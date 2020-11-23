Michigan’s election results were certified after a meeting that lasted several hours.
The Michigan Board of Canvassers voted 3-0 with one member abstaining to certify the state’s votes for the Nov. 3 election.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson called it a big win for democracy.
“The truth prevailed in this case and our elections have indeed been affirmed as secure and accurate,” Benson said.
Benson said now the state can move forward with its risk-limiting audit, a routine election procedure.
“What that audit will do is affirm the paper ballots inserted into machines were accurately counted, tabulated, and will identify any irregularities. We see no evidence of that,” Benson said.
Local procedural audits will also be conducted, but there’s even bigger work ahead. Having the state’s election integrity questioned means the seeds of distrust have been sown.
“It’s important to know the mistrust about elections and institutions. Trump didn’t just make this up. There’s quite a bit of mistrust in the United States. It’s a deep-seeded problem,” said Jason Kosnoski, political science professor at the University of Michigan-Flint.
Kosnoski said he is not surprised the board of canvassers certified the election.
“All of these efforts are not about actually turning over the election. I don’t think anybody on the Republican side actually believes that the election is going to be overturned by any of these actions. What President Trump and his allies are trying to do is maintain their influence with their base,” Kosnoski said.
For any further questioning of Michigan’s election, Kosnoski believes it’s over for the most part.
“I really think nothings going to happen. A) because there’s very little wrongdoing besides understandable human error. And I think after the election, the people who are pushing this won’t push it anymore,” Kosnoski said.
