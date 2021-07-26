A member of the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners is calling on the chair to resign.
Gregory Brodeur said he was not present at the July 15 meeting due to attending his brother’s funeral, and that several facts which have come to light since are “deeply disturbing”.
“Board Chair Jeremy Root’s decision to withhold information regarding his own egregious $25,000 bonus and the outsized amounts he awarded others is inexcusable and has destroyed his ability to effectively lead our county board,” Brodeur said. “I am certain after interactions with my colleagues that beyond myself and Commissioner Marlene Webster, some other commissioners were denied crucial details as to the scope and nature of bonuses which were to be granted to them.”
Brodeur said he is calling for Root’s resignation from his position as both chairman and county commissioner immediately.
“This action is an important step in the long road toward restored integrity for the Shiawassee board of commissioners,” Brodeur said.
